Brave History September 29th, 2018 - ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, TESTAMENT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ALICE COOPER, ROUGH CUTT, PRIMUS, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KING CRIMSON, RUSH, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992



Happy 50th Birthday Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968





Happy 70th Birthday Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948





Happy 70th Birthday Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948





Happy 60th Birthday Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958





Happy 55th Birthday Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963





Happy 54th Birthday Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964



R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007





Happy 42nd Birthday RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976



Happy 32nd Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986



Happy 26th Birthday STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992





Happy 20th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown (live album) - September 29th, 1998



Happy 17th Birthday HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001



Happy 15th Birthday MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003



Happy 9th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday:

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE - September 29th, 2009

BLACK COBRA's Chronomega - September 29th, 2009

DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive - September 29th, 2009

EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home - September 29th, 2009

HATEBREED's Hatebreed - September 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday:

ANGRA's Aqua - September 29th, 2010

IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized - September 29th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday:

1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas – September 29th, 2014

AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy – September 29th, 2014

ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die – September 29th, 2014