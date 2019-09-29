Brave History September 29th, 2019 - ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, TESTAMENT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ALICE COOPER, ROUGH CUTT, PRIMUS, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KING CRIMSON, RUSH, And More!
September 29, 2019
Happy 27th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992
Happy 51st Birthday Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968
Happy 71st Birthday Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948
Happy 71st Birthday Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948
Happy 61st Birthday Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958
Happy 56th Birthday Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963
Happy 55th Birthday Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964
R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007
Happy 43rd Birthday RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976
Happy 33rd Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986
Happy 27th Birthday STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992
Happy 21st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown (live album) - September 29th, 1998
Happy 18th Birthday HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001
Happy 16th Birthday MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003
Happy 10th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday:
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE - September 29th, 2009
BLACK COBRA's Chronomega - September 29th, 2009
DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive - September 29th, 2009
EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home - September 29th, 2009
HATEBREED's Hatebreed - September 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday:
ANGRA's Aqua - September 29th, 2010
IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized - September 29th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday:
1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas – September 29th, 2014
AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy – September 29th, 2014
ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die – September 29th, 2014