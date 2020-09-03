Brave History September 3rd, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, OVERKILL, KING'S X, THIN LIZZY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, SEX PISTOLS, IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, RATT, XYZ, IN FLAMES, ALCHEMIST, VANISHING POINT, DEATH ANGEL, And More!
September 3, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990
Happy 29th Birthday OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 70th Birthday Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950
Happy 73rd Birthday guitarist Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947
Happy 72nd Birthday Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948
Happy 65th Birthday Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955
Happy 36th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984
Happy 29th Birthday RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 29th Birthday RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 29th Birthday XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 18th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002
Happy 13th Birthday ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – September 3rd, 2013