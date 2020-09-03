Brave History September 3rd, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, OVERKILL, KING'S X, THIN LIZZY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, SEX PISTOLS, IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, RATT, XYZ, IN FLAMES, ALCHEMIST, VANISHING POINT, DEATH ANGEL, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990

Happy 29th Birthday OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991

Happy 70th Birthday Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950
 
 
Happy 73rd Birthday guitarist Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947
 
 
Happy 72nd Birthday Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948
 
 
Happy 65th Birthday Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955

 
Happy 36th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984

 
 
Happy 29th Birthday RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991

 
Happy 29th Birthday RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - September 3rd, 1991

 
Happy 29th Birthday XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991
 

Happy 18th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – September 3rd, 2013



