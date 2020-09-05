Brave History September 5th, 2020 - QUEEN, JIMI HENDRIX, COLOSSEUM, GIUFFRIA, JOURNEY, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, SONATA ARCTICA, ARMORED SAINT, GRIM REAPER, MOTÖRHEAD, ALICE COOPER, Y&T, SOUNDGARDEN, NILE, HYPOCRISY, STRATOVARIUS, ALICE IN CHAINS, And More!

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury / Farrokh Bulsara (QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991



R.I.P. George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. (JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSIES): September 5th, 1947 – February 26th, 2008





Happy 71st Birthday Clem Clempson (COLOSSEUM, HUMBLE PIE) - September 5th, 1949





Happy 68th Birthday David Glen Eisley (GIUFFRIA) - September 5th, 1952



Happy 53rd Birthday Arnel Pineda (JOURNEY) - September 5th, 1967





Happy 52nd Birthday Brad Wilk (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE, BLACK SABBATH) - September 5th, 1968





Happy 39th Birthday Tommy Portimo (SONATA ARCTICA) - September 5th, 1981





Happy 33rd Birthday ARMORED SAINT’s Raising Fear - September 5th, 1987



Happy 33rd Birthday GRIM REAPER's Rock You To Hell - September 5th, 1987





Happy 33rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Rock 'N' Roll - September 5th, 1987





Happy 33rd Birthday ALICE COOPER's Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 5th, 1987





Happy 33rd Birthday Y&T's Contagious - September 5th, 1987



Happy 31st Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s Louder Than Love - September 5th, 1989



Happy 20th Birthday NILE’s Black Seeds Of Vengeance - September 5th, 2000





Happy 15th Birthday HYPCORISY's VIRUS - September 5th, 2005



Happy 15th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Stratovarius - September 5th, 2005



Happy 13th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' The Essential Alice In Chains (Compilation) - September 5th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Deaf To Our Prayers - September 5th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday VADER's Impressions In Blood - September 5th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday AJATTARA's Kalmanto - September 5th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday DISAVOWED's Stagnated Existence - September 5th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday ANATHEMA's Falling Deeper - September 5th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday ANY GIVEN DAY’s My Longest Way Home – September 5th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Siren Charms – September 5th, 2014

