Brave History September 5th, 2020 - QUEEN, JIMI HENDRIX, COLOSSEUM, GIUFFRIA, JOURNEY, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, SONATA ARCTICA, ARMORED SAINT, GRIM REAPER, MOTÖRHEAD, ALICE COOPER, Y&T, SOUNDGARDEN, NILE, HYPOCRISY, STRATOVARIUS, ALICE IN CHAINS, And More!

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury / Farrokh Bulsara (QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991

R.I.P. George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. (JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSIES): September 5th, 1947 – February 26th, 2008

 
Happy 71st Birthday Clem Clempson (COLOSSEUM, HUMBLE PIE) - September 5th, 1949

 
Happy 68th Birthday David Glen Eisley (GIUFFRIA) - September 5th, 1952

Happy 53rd Birthday Arnel Pineda (JOURNEY) - September 5th, 1967

 
Happy 52nd Birthday Brad Wilk (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE, BLACK SABBATH) - September 5th, 1968

 
Happy 39th Birthday Tommy Portimo (SONATA ARCTICA) - September 5th, 1981

 
Happy 33rd Birthday ARMORED SAINT’s Raising Fear - September 5th, 1987

Happy 33rd Birthday GRIM REAPER's Rock You To Hell - September 5th, 1987

 
Happy 33rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Rock 'N' Roll - September 5th, 1987
 
 
Happy 33rd Birthday ALICE COOPER's Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 5th, 1987

 
Happy 33rd Birthday Y&T's Contagious - September 5th, 1987

Happy 31st Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s Louder Than Love - September 5th, 1989

Happy 20th Birthday NILE’s Black Seeds Of Vengeance - September 5th, 2000

 
Happy 15th Birthday HYPCORISY's VIRUS - September 5th, 2005

Happy 15th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Stratovarius - September 5th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' The Essential Alice In Chains (Compilation) - September 5th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Deaf To Our Prayers - September 5th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday VADER's Impressions In Blood - September 5th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday AJATTARA's Kalmanto - September 5th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday DISAVOWED's Stagnated Existence - September 5th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday ANATHEMA's Falling Deeper - September 5th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday ANY GIVEN DAY’s My Longest Way Home – September 5th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Siren Charms – September 5th, 2014



