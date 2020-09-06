Brave History September 6th, 2020 - ROGER WATERS, JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, BODY COUNT, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, ANGRA, ASHES OF ARES, KILLER DWARFS, MINISTRY, And More!
Happy 77th Birthday ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943
Happy 59th Birthday Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961
Happy 53rd Birthday William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967
Happy 46th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974
Happy 26th Birthday BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994
Happy 26th Birthday OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994
Happy 16th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004
Happy 7th Birthday ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity
Happy 1st Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday (September 6th, 2019)
DISILLUSION’s The Liberation
KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost