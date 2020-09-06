Brave History September 6th, 2020 - ROGER WATERS, JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, BODY COUNT, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, ANGRA, ASHES OF ARES, KILLER DWARFS, MINISTRY, And More!

September 6, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 77th Birthday ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943

 
Happy 59th Birthday Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961

Happy 53rd Birthday William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967

Happy 46th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974

Happy 26th Birthday BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994

Happy 26th Birthday OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994

Happy 16th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004

Happy 16th Birthday ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004

 
Happy 7th Birthday ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013 

Happy 7th Birthday MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity

Happy 1st Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019

 

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday (September 6th, 2019)
DISILLUSION’s The Liberation
KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost

 



Featured Audio

BENEDICTION – “Rabid Carnality” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

