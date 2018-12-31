BRAVE THE WATERS Featuring BUCKSHOT FACELIFT, GREY SKIES FALLEN Members To Release Chapter II: Days Of Solitude Album In February; First Single Streaming

Chapter II: Days Of Solitude, the second album from New York's Brave The Waters is set for release on February 1st. You can listen to the first single, "Written In Stone & Locked Away", below. Pre-order the album here.

Brave The Waters consists of New York metal scene veterans Tom Anderer and Rick Habeeb, who've spent years building up musical chemistry together in groups such as doom metal outfit Grey Skies Fallen and experimental deathgrind outfit Buckshot Facelift, which is fronted by Artificial Brain vocalist Will Smith.

After playing in multiple projects together for years, the duo decided to embark on a new project in 2014 informed by their mutual love of ambient music, post-rock, and rock under the name of Brave The Waters. Like their prior works, the new album is built upon a hybrid improvised and carefully written approach that layers the duo's talents into lush soundscapes which mirror the feeling of winter upon us and tap into feelings of solitude, mourning, self-reflection, hope, and solace. All electric guitar was improvised by Rick Habeeb and supported by written acoustic guitar and bass from Tom Anderer with a more structured approach to the compositions this time on Chapter II: Days Of Solitude.

Brave The Waters band statement regarding Chapter II: Days Of Solitude: "These songs are sad and somber but reveal hope in the darkest places of self-consciousness and are very thoughtful. The album tells a detailed story without words, allowing the listener to evoke the settings and characters their imagination creates from the ambient soundtrack. Artwork again is amazingly-handled by Travis Smith (Amorphis, Opeth, Strapping Young Lad, Megadeth, etc.), and we hope to release this both in digital and physical formats."

Tracklisting:

"Endless Pursuit"

"Above The Broken Clouds"

"Written In Stone & Locked Away"

"To Be Alone"

"Transcending Horizons"

"Vague Shadows"

"Trials Of The Sunken Swamp"

"Out Of Nowhere"

"Maze Of Winding Roads"

"Arrival At The Gates Of Torment"

