BravePicks 2017 - FIREWIND's Immortals #28
December 4, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
28) FIREWIND– Immortals (AFM)
An album detailing ancient battles in Greece? Count us in with Greek power metal warriors Firewind bringing sword and shield with their eight album, Immortals. Former Ozzy guitarist Gus G. is pointed and focused on the band’s first release in five years and the time in-between albums paid off immensely!
“Making a concept album is not an easy task; telling a story that way,” Gus G confessed to BraveWords scribe Kelley Simms in his feature story. “It’s not a history class. It’s obviously a heavy metal record so it has to be told in a very epic way. It has to fit with the music. So you have to be careful how you do all that stuff. I’m not a lyric writer, so that’s not really a part of what I do in the band, or any band. That’s where Dennis Ward, the co-producer stepped in because I needed somebody to help me make such a project.
As scribe Rich Cantino contends in his review, “…that riff for ‘Back On The Throne’ (great ‘80s keyboard) easily could have been used for the Prince of Darkness, as well as ‘Live And Die By The Sword’ and its very ‘Diary Of A Madman’ classical guitar beginning, and verses on “War Of Ages’.”
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)