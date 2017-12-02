BravePicks 2017 - THE HAUNTED's Strength In Numbers #30
December 2, 2017, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
30) THE HAUNTED – Strength In Numbers (Century Media)
Swedish thrash metal masters showed some muscle with their ninth album Strength In Numbers. Finding their stride after vocalist Marco Aro returned to the band in 2013, Strength In Numbers features all the harsh rhythms and brutality that separates the Swedes from their counterparts and is the perfect crusher to get the ball rolling on our countdown.
Lead single "Brute Force" sets the tone for the album and the band remarked about the track: "'Brute Force' is one of those songs written in the early stage of making the album and shows our hunger to make new music, uncompromising, unforgiving and just to the point."
That's just how we want it boys.
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
