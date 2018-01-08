BravePicks 2017 - The Scribes Speak!

Aaron Small



Top 20 of 2017

1) WEDNESDAY 13 – Condolences (Nuclear Blast)

2) JUNKYARD – High Water (Acetate)

3) WAYLAND – Rinse & Repeat (Mighty Loud)

4) STONE SOUR – Hydrograd (Roadrunner)

5) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)

6) L.A. GUNS – The Missing Peace (Frontiers)

7) PRONG – Zero Days (Steamhammer)

8) THE HAUNTED – Strength In Numbers (Century Media)

9) GOATWHORE – Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)

10) SONS OF APOLLO – Psychotic Symphony (Inside Out)

11) THE WILD! – Wild At Heart (eOne)

12) REVOLUTION SAINTS – Light In The Dark (Frontiers)

13) LOCK UP – Demonization (Listenable)

14) CRADLE OF FILTH – Cryptoriana (Nuclear Blast)

15) CANNIBAL CORPSE – Red Before Black (Metal Blade)

16) PARADISE LOST – Medusa (Nuclear Blast)

17) SONS OF TEXAS – Forged In Fortitude (Razor & Tie)

18) ENTRAILS – World Inferno (Metal Blade)

19) VALLENFYRE – Fear Those Who Fear Him (Century Media)

20) REX BROWN – Smoke On This… (eOne)



Top 3 Concerts

METALLICA / VOLBEAT – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

THE DEAD DAISIES – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

WEDNESDAY 13 – The Rockpile – Toronto, ON





Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

QUIET RIOT – Road Rage (Frontiers)

Frankie Banali really jumped the shark bringing former American Idol contestant James Durbin on board.



EMMURE – Look At Yourself (Sharp Tone)

Screamo nu-death guaranteed to deliver a headache.



BILL + PHIL – Songs Of Darkness And Despair (Housecore)

Horror movie icon + legendary heavy metal frontman = utter nonsense. Avoid at all costs.



PORN – The Ogre Inside (Echozone)

The band name is more exciting than this dull, dreary mix of supposedly sexy goth and industrial.



POWERMAN 5000 – New Wave (Pavement)

“Let’s dance like we’re David Fucking Bowie” – give me a fucking break!



What / Who Needs To Stop In 2018

Dio Returns: The World Tour. I don’t care how lifelike this hologram is, you can’t replace the legend with a computer-generated image.



Thoughts On 2017

In addition to my Top 20 albums list – which only new, original, full-length studio albums are eligible for – there’s a pair of releases that deserve so much more than just an honorable mention. The Dead Daisies issued a fantastic live album, Live & Louder. And all four members of The Age Of Electric reunited for The Pretty EP; a four-song collection marking their first new music in two decades.



Back in January, HMV Canada announced they were going out of business; thereby closing 102 locations. Much more than just a record store, the HMV Superstore in Toronto (formerly at 333 Yonge St.) was the birthplace of Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles (the magazine), which after a highly successful 113-issue run, was replaced by BraveWords.com (the website). Sunrise Records filled 70 previous HMV locations, and while it’s great to still have a bricks and mortar record store; there’s just no replacing HMV.



“To Live Is To Die” – Cliff Burton. However, 2017 was a particularly tough year with many notable musicians from the world of hard rock and heavy metal tragically passing away. Gone but never forgotten: Paul O’Neill (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Gregg Allman (The Allman Brothers Band), Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave), Chester Bennington (Linkin Park), David Z (Adrenaline Mob, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Jane Train, (Adrenaline Mob), Tom Petty (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers), Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip), Chuck Mosley (Faith No More), Malcolm Young (AC/DC), Warrel Dane (Nevermore, Sanctuary).



Metal Predictions For 2018

The New Year is starting out strong with albums from: Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity (who are touring together), Myles Kennedy, Susperia, and Monster Magnet. Also look for new material from: Children Of Bodom, The Dead Daisies, Dimmu Borgir, Shinedown, Rob Zombie, and a slew of others. Bet your bottom dollar Brave Words will be there every step of the way with news, reviews, and exclusive interviews. A giant, heartfelt thank you to all who visit our site; may 2018 be your best year yet!

Check out the thoughts of our other scribes:

Mark Gromen

Greg Pratt

Check out our BravePicks 2017 countdown where Overkill took the top spot here.