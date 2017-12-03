BravePicks 2017 - VENOM INC.'s Avé #29
December 3, 2017, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
Could the “Inc.” in Venom Inc. stand for “incredible?” The band reunites the unholy figures of the core lineup of Venom’s Prime Evil era – Demolition Man (bass, vocals), Abaddon (drums), and Mantas (guitars) – and have seemed to earn more credibility than the original band. Welcome back to the black boys!
Debut album Avé is everything a fan wants, as scribe Chris Tighe points out in his review, “This is unrepentantly old school blackness from which the genre was birthed by two members of this very band. If any band has the right to spew out this type of malevolence it is Venom Inc. Verdict - a damn fine album on par with this unit's Prime Evil release from way back in 1989.”
Demolition Man told our Carl Begai in his feature story about writing the album, “We decided that whatever we did on an album, it had to have the intensity, the honesty and the aggression that was happening in a live situation. We needed to translate what we do on stage onto a record. That was the only target. We didn't think 'Oh, we have to write another 'Black Metal' or another 'Schizo'."
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)