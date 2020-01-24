BravePicks 2019 - The Scribes Speak!

Rich Catino

Top 20 of 2019

1) BEAST IN BLACK - From Hell With Love (Nuclear Blast)

2) TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Ritual (Mighty Music)

3) OPETH - In Cauda Venenum (Nuclear Blast)

4) WHITESNAKE - Flesh & Blood (Frontiers)

5) FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - The End Of Chaos (AFM)

6) QUEENSRYCHE - The Verdict (Century Media)

7) ANGEL WITCH - Angel Of Light (Metal Blade)

8) MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Revelation (Nuclear Blast)

9) MYRATH – Shehili (earMUSIC)

10) DEATH ANGEL- Humanicide (Nuclear Blast)

11) HAMMERFALL - Dominion (Napalm)

12) VANDEN PLAS - The Ghost Xperiment – Awakening (InsideOut)

13) SWEET OBLIVION- Sweet Oblivion (Frontiers)

14) OVERKILL- The Wings of War (Nuclear Blast)

15) DIAMOND HEAD - The Coffin Train (Silver Lining Music)

16) CANDLEMASS - The Door to Doom (Napalm)

17) PRETTY MAIDS - Undress Your Madness (Frontiers)

18) SUICIDAL ANGELS- Years Of Aggression (Napalm)

19) CRAZY LIXX - Forever Wild (Frontiers)

20) ENFORCER – Zenith (Nuclear Blast)

Top 3 Concerts

IRON MAIDEN - July 30, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

KING DIAMOND - November 10, Tower Theater, Upper Darby, PA

JUDAS PRIEST, URIAH HEEP - May 14, Paramount Theater, Huntington, NY

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

TESLA – Shock (Universal Music)

The only shocking thing about this album is how American rock radio commercial it is and lacks balls, aside from two songs.

MIKE TRAMP - Stray From The Flock (Mighty Music)

Boy, has he. I understand wanting to make music something different from what you are known for, but, damn. How about a balance between White Lion and country.

IRON SAVIOR - Kill Or Get Killed (AFM)

These German power metallers best material was the first few albums with Kai Hansen, and Battering Ram.

GHOST - Seven Inches of Satanic Panic (Loma Vista).

Loved Meliora, but Prequelle, and now this, it’s gone too far into commercial rock. Get back to your more Candlemass, Mercyful Fate roots.

TORA TORA - Bastards of Beale (Frontiers)

Not a bad return effort, guitars got a little edge, but the songs are just average, at times too mellow.

Thoughts On 2019

As always my gripe is unfortunately with the majority of hard rock and heavy metal music listeners who support and relive the past more than the present, and what is new. If even half of the audience who goes to see Maiden, Priest, Metallica, Kiss, Slayer, etc., for the umpteenth time would put the same attention to digital plays, MP3s, CDs, ticket purchases, from new music and the younger bands the next generation would have a better chance to continue. Love Blind Guardian, and the new album Legacy Of The Dark Lands is cinematically epic. But, here after they need to get back to their less layered roots from Somewhere Far Beyond and Tales From the Twilight World. Tobias Sammet, love the success you have with Avantasia, it has become the European Trans-Siberian Orchestra. But how about also getting Edguy back to that classic Mandrake/Hellfire Club music.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2020

Enough with the cheesy corny power metal from Dragonf(a)rce, GloryHammer, Twilight Force, Victorius, and Wind Rose. I don’t know what’s worse, the overly fantasy video game lyrics, the videos or the costumes. They are an insult to the greats who came before them. I can’t believe Baby “Metal” is still a thing, and people still buy into? Same with Steel Panther, they make great glam and hair metal look ridiculous. Really, Mötley Crüe Back From the Dead tour? Or, better yet, how about the buying public stop buying tickets, because it’s your fault these kinds of things happen.

Metal Predictions For 2020

A new Helloween album with Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen back in the band = sign me up! Judging by the singles “Rise” and “One By One” the new H.E.A.T album, H.E.A.T II, sounds to be the AOR record of the year. Great to see Sodom added a second guitarist again, looking forward to the new album. And now how about that Kreator, Sodom, Destruction Teutonic tour finally? After years of lineup drama, Ratt putting out a new album with only two original members (Stephen Pearcy, Juan Croucier), but no Warren DeMartini worries me. A new Skid Row album with new singer ZP Theart, sure I’ll give ‘em a chance. Can’t see how the new Sanctuary album will fail with Joseph Michael (Witherfall) on vocals, he just kills it live, it’s like the spirit of Warrel Dane is in him. After seeing King Diamond for The Institute tour the new album looks to be a treat for the eyes and mind. 50th anniversary tour for Judas Priest will be exciting especially after hearing that great Firepower setlist full of songs dusted off. Not that Ozzy has made anything better than (or below) average since Ozzmosis, but really, a song with Post Malone, and using his guitarist on the album? Doesn’t Ozzy know trying to be hip with the younger generation and pop music is not cool. I am looking forward to the W.A.S.P. retro tour not coming to America (cue eye roll).

