BRAVEWORDS And IRON MAIDEN Beer Announce Trooper Bar Alliance Date For Toronto

The Toronto Trooper Bar Alliance event is officially confirmed for Iron Maiden show day (Saturday, July 15th) at the Titled Kilt Pub And Eatery (38 The Esplanade; more info here). The meet-up runs from bar opening (11AM) until show time and after show until 2AM.



The Trooper Bar Alliance is the first bar network in the world for rock fans, designed to connect Iron Maiden’s devoted fanbase with the band’s award-winning premium British beer, Trooper.





The BraveWords-sponsored Trooper Bar Alliance is built around the band’s current The Book Of Souls tour dates, which kicked off the final leg in North America in Bristow, VA on June 3rd, culminating with two nights at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on July 21st and 22nd.

Iron Maiden’s hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour has returned to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the US and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

Ghost opens all shows for the North American leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour.

After great feedback to last year’s North American trial of the concept, Maiden fans will again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP Upgrade package that will allow them early access to the venue, a pile of Trooper goodies and Maiden swag, Trooper beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. For more details visit Troopervip.com.

The full list of North American dates:

July

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena