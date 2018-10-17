BraveWords Exclusive: UNTIMELY DEMISE Premieres New "Incoming Pestilence" Single Featuring Former DEATH Guitarist BOBBY KOELBLE ; New Album Available For Pre-Order

Canadian bashers Untimely Demise are extremely proud to premiere "Incoming Pestilence", the second single from our fourth full-length album, No Promise Of Tomorrow. Check it out below.

"With our first single ('Lethal Enforcers') we went for a more traditional thrash sound with some Iron Maiden and Judas Priest vibes. For this track we employed a brutal, Florida death metal atmosphere, particularly the Chuck Schuldiner Death sound. This is evident in the use of fifth harmonies, blatant transitions into triple meter grooves. It’s also one of the only cuts on the album that has some held out chords to compliment the solo passages. We are honoured and grateful to have the legendary Bobby Koelble from Death playing a guest solo on this track. When we opened for the Western DTA 2014 tour we met Bobby and are stoked that he shreds on this tune.

As we have with our past releases, frontman Matt Cuthbertson composed all of the music and performs all leads, solos and rhythm guitars on the album, as well as handling the vocal duties. Bass guitar and lyrics (except the track ‘Idle Hands’) were played and penned by Murray Cuthbertson. We procured the percussive talents of Winnipeg drum maniac, James Burton (Endless Chaos) for the album and couldn’t be more pleased with the results."

Pre-order No Promise Of Tomorrow here or below. It will be released on October 31st.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://untimelydemise.bandcamp.com/album/no-promise-of-tomorrow-2" href="http://untimelydemise.bandcamp.com/album/no-promise-of-tomorrow-2">No Promise Of Tomorrow by Untimely Demise</a>

The band’s current live lineup features:

Matt Cuthbertson (lead guitar, vocals)

Murray Cuthbertson (bass)

James Burton (drums)

Adam Sweeney (rhythm guitar/ backing vocals)

Being so stoked with how the last album Black Widow (2016) was received, Untimely Demise had producer/engineer Justin Bender (Into Eternity/ Third Ion/ Digital Doomzday) return to undertake production of the new album, at Divergent Sounds studio in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Drum tracking and guitar reamping was done by Ryan Forsyth at Grimfrykt Studios in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Thrash/Horror icon, Ed Repka (Rust In Peace/ Leprosy, etc) visually brings the record to life with a stunning cover illustration. On top of the plethora of Matt’s solos, this album also features guest solos by Bobby Koelble (Death), Tim Roth (Into Eternity) and Justin Bender.