BraveWords’ Martin Popoff Guests On BangerTV’s Lock Horns; BLACK SABBATH Album Debate Streaming

Black Sabbath is arguably the most important metal band of all time. Now, as their final tour has come to an end, BangerTV debates the band's 37-year history and extensive discography. Guest co-host Martin Popoff, author and definitive expert on all things Sabbath, and host Sam Dunn discuss the iconic British band's career. (And that Dio holagram, too.)

Lock Horns is a weekly metal talk show that invites metal fans to participate in real time via social media and YouTube chat. Previous episodes have featured: Chris Adler from Lamb Of God, and debates on metal genres from Banger's infamous Heavy Metal Family Tree with Dan Briggs of Between The Buried And Me, Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats, Priya Panda and Daniel Dekay of Diemonds, Nick Sewell from Biblical and expert journalists from across the metal spectrum.