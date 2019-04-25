BraveWords' MARTIN POPOFF To Induct URIAH HEEP Into Hall Of Heavy Metal History On JUDAS PRIEST Tour In May

Jimmy Kay From Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box about the upcoming North American tour as a special guest with Judas Priest, being inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History on stage in Connecticut on May 16 by CEO Pat Guesaldo and rock author Martin Popoff (BraveWords). Box also spoke about touring memories with Rush and KISS back in the 70s. Watch below.

When asked about being inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, Mick states: "It's just amazing you know, I think any award or accolade you get is wonderful and we'll accept it with open arms my friend. It's a great honour, it's the fans that put us there in the first place so you know, we're absolutely delighted and course I've known Martin Popoff for quite a while now, he's done lots of work for so many years. Martin even just did our latest bio so it will be really good to catch up with him."