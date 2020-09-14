BraveWords-Powered Streaming For Vengeance Live Premiere Of EVERY MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE Documentary Set For Later This Month

BraveWords’ new online experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues with Here's To The Ones - an Every Mother's Nightmare documentary, and band Q&A, broadcasting live on Saturday, September 27th at 3:33 PM Eastern.

Here's To The Ones - A Documentary, is a tell all story in the making of the latest album, Resurrect The Faithful, by the American hard rock band Every Mother's Nightmare. Written by Bill Chavis, directed by Nick Hein and Bill Chavis, Here's To The Ones - A Documentary, is a project developed by HVM Entertainment in 2020 showing the behind the scenes look at the creation process of the band's most pivotal album of their career.

Filmed on location at Supernova Sound Memphis in Tennessee, the film shows the band discussing their demo, writing and recording processes for the new material, as well as who and what EMN is as a band today. Quotes Bill Chavis, "Over the past five years, I’ve had the honor to establish a true friendship with Rick Ruhl and have a tremendous respect for him. I've learned where he's been, how he got there, how he fought back to save himself, his band, and his career. I was awestruck by his simple approach towards life, his industry experiences and in a way that has now inspired me in making some of my own decisions. The man is a true talent, a rock star and smarter than he will ever let on. No one knew what to expect when we signed our record deal but as a team we have set goals and conquered them. I have had the privilege of watching EMN roar back to life and here we are right now at this point in time. Resurrect The Faithful is by far the best album from EMN."

Plans for release include a Roku release, a stand-alone DVD version packed full of additional footage, and never scene before live performances just in time for the holiday season.

Every Mother's Nightmare was formed in 1987 by lead singer Rick Ruhl and guitarist Steve Malone, Arista's Clive Davis came to Memphis to see them perform. When the act with whom they were playing refused to let Every Mother's Nightmare use their lighting or sound equipment, they instead auditioned for Davis in a warehouse studio and impressed him enough to be signed a week later. Although metal had begun to run its course by the time they issued their self-titled debut in 1990, Arista pushed the band hard and "Love Can Make You Blind" received enough attention to give Every Mother's Nightmare a hit. It was sufficient enough to keep the label in the band's corner, including enlisting hitmaker Kevin Elson to produce the follow-up.

However, by the time Wake Up Screaming was released in 1993, the band found that musical tastes had shifted so that it failed to meet label expectations. Although the third album was ahead of its time and very much in the vein of alternative southern hard rock, the label had no idea what to do with it. Dropped by Arista, the band underwent numerous lineup changes over the next several years. In 2000, Ruhl returned with a new incarnation of Every Mother's Nightmare releasing Smokin' Delta Voodoo and releasing additional albums over the next several years. In 2016, Ruhl reached a new record deal with the independent label HighVolMusic. HVM released the full-length version of Grind on CD and vinyl plus reissued remastered versions of the highly sought after Backtraxx and Smokin' Delta Voodoo albums. By 2019, Ruhl had solidified the now longtime lineup of vocalist Rick Ruhl, bassist Troy Fleming, guitarists John Guttery and Travis 'Gunner' Butler, and drummer Allan Bone.