BraveWords-Powered Streaming For Vengeance Performance From CANEDY To Air Today!

So what are you doing today (Saturday, August 15th) at 3:33 PM EST? Watching a legend! Carl Canedy was the producer of such classic offerings as Anthrax’s Fistful Of Metal, Armed And Dangerous, and Spreading The Disease, Overkill’s Feel The Fire, and Exciter’s Violence & Force. He’s been the long-time drummer for metal vets The Rods, and is also the leader of his own solo band, Canedy, who recently released their brand new album, Warrior.





BraveWords is honored to have the band performing their Streaming For Vengeance set. We also asked him a few questions (and more) which he will answer after the show:

* Very few in this biz can match your resume from being a creator, to working with the creators. Where do you find the ultimate fulfillment?

* Jimmy Page has always stated that every Led Zeppelin album sorted with one foundation: the drums. Please comment and does this apply to your musical world?

* The double-bass drums are prevalent on Warrior. Is that a nod to your speed metal producing roots?

* What was your feeling about music getting much heavier and faster. Could you relate to the entire speed metal movement?

* With BraveWords being Canadian born and bred - what did you think of the “other” legendary trio where the drummer sang?!

* What is that status of the Rods? How would you describe your relationship with David Feinstein.

* Did you follow his Elf roots and did you cross paths with Ronnie James Dio often?

You can watch these live streams on the Bravewords Facebook page. For more information on Streaming For Vengeance visit this location.