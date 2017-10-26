BraveWords Premiers WHITE WIZZARD’s “Storm The Shores” Lyric Video

BraveWords is premiering White Wizzard’s lyric video for the new song, “Storm The Shores”.

Says band leader and bassist Jon Leon: “White Wizzard is very excited to release our first single and accompanying lyric video for the song "Storm The Shores" from our forthcoming album, Infernal Overdrive, being released by M-Theory Audio on January 12th, 2018. The song and video is a tribute to military personal and those that have fought and died for the ideals of peace and freedom all around the world.

“White Wizzard in no way is making any political statement with this song and video - it is simply a tribute to the men and women that have served and died in combat. We respect all nations, creeds and cultures.

“We do however want to recognize those that have suffered and fought for freedoms many of us in the western world take for granted. Many of them poor with only the military to build a life, or many in the past drafted with no choice. They fought for a belief that sadly in this day and age has been raped by greedy corporate politicians on BOTH sides of the political spectrum. The belief in a dream. We want to light that candle and remember them, and that dream.

“There is nothing more pure than passion and dreams. Many of these men and women were not fighting for a government, but something much more important. A belief in a future and opportunity. A belief in a chance to live in a world of peace. So we say screw the entire system that has betrayed the men and women that fought and died with greed and corruption. Forget taking a side. See beyond that and realize that these men and women that fought and died deserve to be remembered and revered regardless of your political affiliations, not for fighting for a government, it's ideology or corporate greed.....but for dreaming a bigger dream and for wanting freedom for all.

“That's why I wrote this song and that's what this video is about. Nothing more.”

White Wizzard recently unveiled concrete plans regarding their long anticipated new album. Jon Leon earlier this year announced the return of classic members, vocalist Wyatt “Screaming Demon” Anderson and guitarist James J. LaRue, to the ranks of White Wizzard, as well as a new label deal with M-Theory Audio. The band have spent much of 2017 crafting their finest offering to date, helmed once again by producer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO, Flotsam and Jetsam).

Entitled Infernal Overdrive, the band’s fourth full-length, will be released January 12th on CD and gatefold double vinyl. (Pre-order now at M-Theory Audio). The album is over an hour long and captures all the ingredients of past White Wizzard work but expands upon the template with seasoned maturity, outstanding musicianship and a widening of influences including ‘70s hard rock and progressive rock/metal.

“We’re very excited to FINALLY release the official artwork and title for our new album, Infernal Overdrive. Despite madness and delays we’ve persevered through hard work and determination and this album has finally come to be,” explains Jon Leon. “This is, in everyone’s opinion, a special album and what we feel is our best work to date. It has a lot of dynamics and amazing vocals by Wyatt with stunning lead guitar by James J. LaRue.

“The cover art for the album was created by a fan in the UK named Christopher Hardy, who did a killer job based on my latest Pontiac GTO, as well as a bunch of cool pieces for each individual song; which will definitely make it to a couple t-shirts! I am very proud of the work we have all done on this album. It's something that upon writing it I felt was going to be special, and it's turned out to exceed even my highest expectations. Thanks to the fans, especially all the Kickstarter donators who can finally expect to see their packages close to release date. We can't wait to see you all on tour and cannot thank you all enough for the amazing support and passion.”

White Wizzard have announced a handful of special shows in the Southwest to kick off the new release, as well as one in London March 31st which will be part of a planned European tour.

Dates:

January

10 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Beauty Bar

13 - Laguna Niguel, CA - Karman Bar

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

March

313 - London, UK - Underworld