BraveWords Preview: AMARANTHE Manager ANGELA GOSSOW Talks "Do Or Die" Single / Video - "I Wanted To Get The Band's Edge Back"

BraveWords recently spoke exclusively with Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck, vocalist Elize Ryd, and manager Angela Gossow (ex-Arch Enemy) about the band's new album, Manifest. During the interview we discussed the single and video "Do Or Die", which was released back in February, months before Manifest was recorded, and featured Gossow on guest vocals. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

On the inspiration for "Do Or Die" and having Gossow guest on the track

Angela: "I think it was my idea. I picked up Amaranthe at the end of 2018 and we discussed how we could break through this... every band gets into a routine with their albums after a while; the look, the image, and I felt they were a little bit stuck. A little bit too pretty, a little too predictable, and we felt the edge was missing. I wanted to get the band's edge back and thought it would be a good idea to do something completely out of the ordinary. Now that I'm out of the actual band life I've become a cult (laughs). I'm old school and one of the first women to do the growling vocals in metal, and Amaranthe is a new school band mixing and matching lots of different styles. 'Do Or Die' offers a different angle of the band and gives them a credibility people missed up to that point. There is some real metal credibility in there, and it's very easy to bring that out if you have a collaboration like that."

Amaranthe have released their new album, Manifest, via Nuclear Blast. A message from the band follows:

"So, we come to it at last! We are so very proud and happy to finally unveil Manifest to the world, an album written with so much pure joy and enthusiasm, and yet very nearly did not see the light of day. When faced with the decision to record the album despite a worldwide pandemic, the answer was the same as when we canceled tours that were supposed to promote the album: we HAVE to release this album in 2020! As our long-time listeners are well aware of, Amaranthe believes in positive, energetic, and uplifting music, and we feel that such sentiments are more needed than ever before! Easily our most confident and convincing album to date, this is music born out of pure passion and eagerness to create. This is our manifesto, and all our aesthetic aspirations made apparent - this is Manifest."

To celebrate the release, the band also issues a music video for "Fearless" that can be watched below.

Says the band: "Fear - perhaps the most primal of instincts and most ancient of proclivities, and yet despite all our recent technological marvels our tendency towards fear only grows. Perhaps the great paradox of our time: we have never been materially safer, yet never more exposed to the ills and misfortunes of our truly global civilization. This very primal urge is the pure currency for both political and financial gain, and the more we give in to fear, the more it enslaves us. However, inside each and every one of us, there is also courage, conviction, and determination. It is in the face of adversity that we grow the strongest - so heed your inner warrior, pay homage to bravery - and transform into the 'Fearless'!"

Tracklisting:

"Fearless"

"Make It Better"

"Scream My Name"

"Viral"

"Adrenaline"

"Strong" (feat. Noora Louhimo)

"The Game"

"Crystalline"

"Archangel"

"BOOM!1"

"Wake Up And Die"

"Do Or Die"

Bonus tracks:

"82nd All The Way"

"Do Or Die" (feat. Angela Gossow)

"Adrenalina" (Acoustic)

"Crystalline" (Orchestral)

Amaranthe lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Henrik "GG6" Englund Wilhelmsson - vocals

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals