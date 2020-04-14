BraveWords Preview: NERGAL Talks Working With IHSAHN On New ME AND THAT MAN Album - "That Was A Game Changer"

Behemoth frontman Nergal’s darkened blues project, Me And That Man, recently released their new album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1. BraveWords scribe Carl Begai spoke with the man about the making of the new record, as well as the unexpected success of the debut album, Songs Of Love And Death. Following is an excerpt from the feature, due to be published this week.

Nergal: "Every person that is on the record is a good friend. Most of them are old friends, some of them are new friends. I just reached out to people. I think I had three failed attempts with other guests, but not because they weren't interested. It came down to them having the time to be fully committed to it. I told everyone from the beginning that it was up to them as to what they wanted to do with the songs. They had the demos with full music and full lyrics, but if they felt strongly about changing something they didn't have to ask. It was just 'Go ahead and do it.' Some guys, like Niklas Kvarforth from Shining, changed almost everything, and I was cool with that because what he came up with was way better than my version. I have no problem admitting that. Corey Taylor didn't really change anything. He even kept the same vocal lines. I still have no words to express how humble, down to earth and friendly he is. And when I heard Jørgen's (Munkeby) take on the song 'Run With The Devil' I was thinking, 'Holy fuck!' so of course we kept it."

"One of the reasons why I like working with Me And That Man, and why it feels so liberating, is because almost every time I receive a track from a guest it surprises the fuck out of me (laughs). The songs sound new to me, and a part of me was thinking they wouldn't sound that great. You can only imagine the look on my face when I got the tracks back from Ihsahn (Emperor). That was a game changer."

"By The River" video:

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 has drawn overwhelmingly positive critical acclaim over the past months, releasing a variety of captivating singles, accompanied by stand-out music videos. See media quotes and music videos below.

Three years after their initial debut, Me And That Man has returned with an offering that is indeed different from the first, but in no way less brilliant. The mysterious collective has surpassed themselves with their bewitching new collection - featuring ominous lyricism atop unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, outlaw country, and Americana-influenced anthems. The enthralling album visits a new spectrum of dark desert vibes and sees notable heavy music icons such as Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Ihsahn (Emperor), and Siver Høyem (Madrugada) join the pact with the devil. New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is a diverse, dynamic masterpiece that presents Nergal in a completely new light, providing a striking contrast to the heavier sounds of his acclaimed other band, Behemoth. Evil has truly never sounded so good.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 is available in the following formats:

· CD Jewel Case

· CD Music Booklet

· LP Gatefold (Black)

· Deluxe Box

· Digital Album

Order New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 here.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 tracklisting:

"Run With The Devil" feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

"Coming Home" feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

"Burning Churches" feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

"By The River" feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

"Męstwo"

"Surrender" feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

"Deep Down South" feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

"Man Of The Cross" feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

"You Will Be Mine" feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

"How Come?" feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

"Confession" feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

“Confession” video:

"Męstwo" video:

"Surrender" video:

"Burning Churches" video:

"Run With The Devil" video: