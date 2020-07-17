BraveWords Preview: POWERWOLF On Gothic / Religious Elements In Their Music - "We Have A Song Called 'Resurrection By Erection'; You Have To Recognize That We Have A Sense Of Humour"

German power metal juggernaut Powerwolf recently released their new Best Of album, Best Of The Blessed. BraveWords caught up with keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel to discuss the making of the record and the history of the band. Following is an excerpt from the feature story, coming soon.

On the gothic / religious imagery and elements that are an integral part of Powerwolf

Schlegel: "It developed over time. When we started we were designing our own stage clothes, the make-up looked terrible (laughs), but from the very beginning every one of us said that we didn't want to go on stage wearing jeans a T-shirts. I like grunge but I don't need to look like it. We wahted to be like Iron Maiden or Judas Priest, so we took those elements of the stage clothes and the make-up and made them a priority with the music. It developed over many years. And the idea to use the religious elements was always in our minds but we didn't use them at the beginning. We started using the choirs and the church organ, we started writing about various aspects of religion, and we realized very quickly that this isn't just about the music; it's also about behaviour, image and approach. But we use the religious imagery in a good way and an entertaining way, not in a Satanic way or in some way that's offensive. And if you see Powerwolf play live that is very obvious. I mean, we have a song called 'Resurrection By Erection'... you have to recognize that we have a sense of humour (laughs)."

Best Of The Blessed features 16 metal anthems and timeless classics by the band shrouded in a brand new shape, and includes several new versions of hits such as “We Drink Your Blood”, “Werewolves of Armenia”, “Sanctified with Dynamite”, or the most celebrated festival hymn of all time, “Resurrection by Erection”.

To celebrate their new album and last year's 15th band anniversary in glorious style, the high priests of metal have just premiered a lyric video to the brand new version of the ultimate sing-along classic, which belongs into every Powerwolf live set of their phenomenal stage performances.

Says Matthew Greywolf: "Today is the day - finally Best Of The Blessed is available! Let's celebrate this day with a brand new lyric video to the new version of 'Resurrection by Erection'!"

Best Of The Blessed is available here.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"We Drink Your Blood "(New Version 2020)

"Army Of The Night"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (New Version 2020)

"Saturday Satan" (New Version 2020)

"Amen & Attack"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection" (New Version 2020)

"Sanctified With Dynamite" (New Version 2020)

"Kreuzfeuer"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (New Version 2019)

"Killers With The Cross "

"Sacred & Wild"

"In Blood We Trust" (New Version 2020)

"Let There Be Night"

CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

"Fire & Forgive"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"Stossgebet"

"All We Need Is Blood"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

"Lupus Die"

Earbook & LP Box (The Live Bonus Sacrament):

"Sanctified with Dynamite"

"Army Of The Night"

"Coleus Sanctus"

"Let There Be Night"

"Sanctified With Dynamite":

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (2019) video: