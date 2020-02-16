BraveWords Preview: THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Talks Aeromantic- "We Could Have Released A Double Album"

Following is an excerpt from BraveWords' excluisve interview with Soilwork / Night Flight Orchestra frontman Björn "Speed" Strid about NFO's new album, Aeromantic, due to be published soon.

On pushing the band's AOR / glam rock sound up a level on Aeromantic compared to previous album, Sometimes the World Ain’t Enough:

"We never really discussed it. As I said before, we never really stop writing, so that takes away the pressure that we feel with Soilwork or Arch Enemy when it comes time to make a new album. Normally you book studio for six weeks or something, do the album, do press, go on tour for a year and a half, and then take a break. We never really take a break. We go home and then do stuff with our other bands, and in between the Night Flight Orchestra is always writing music. We'll book a weekend here and there, record two songs, and then repeat the process when we can. It never really stops. It's a constant flow, so we never really discuss what we're going to do for the next album."

"We're building up a huge vault of songs. For example, the song 'Dead Of Winter' was written for the previous album - or better said, written by th etime we were doing that album - and everybody loved the song, but we couldn't make it fit. We knew we were going to pick it up sooner or later, and when we did Aeromantic it fit right in. It's hard to explain how it all comes together but we could have released a double album."

The Night Flight Orchestra, are set to take off with the release of their intergalactic new album, Aeromantic, on February 28 via Nuclear Blast. The band have released a video for the new single, "Transmissions". Watch below:

Aeromantic was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper.

Aeromantic tracklisting:

"Servants Of The Air"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Curves"

"Transmissions"

"Aeromantic"

"Golden Swansdown"

"Taurus"

"Carmencita Seven"

"Sister Mercurial"

"Dead Of Winter"

"Divinyls" video:

