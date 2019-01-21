BRAVO DELTA - Las Vegas Rockers To Release Unbreakable Album In February; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Las Vegas-based hard rock band, Bravo Delta, is slated to release their first full-length album, Unbreakable, on February 1st. A video for the title track can be seen below.

“This new album and single is three years in the making and features the best material we’ve ever created. Being broken, disconnected, kicked to the ground…and still having the will to get up, fight, and learn from it is the spirit of Unbreakable. And I think you can feel that in the music, the artwork, and everything about this new album," says Brandon Davis.

Bravo Delta was formed in 2011 and is comprised of Brandon Davis (vocals/guitar), Andy Ingraham (guitar), Brian Scott (drums), and Roman (bass). The band’s previous independent releases include two EPs Shutdown Sequence (2013) and Sunset Wasteland (2012). Their music has been distributed worldwide via all major online retailers, and has been heard on Sirius Octane, Pandora, and several terrestrial radio stations in the US.

Bravo Delta has shared the stage and toured with Nothing More, The Used, P.O.D., Corey Taylor (Slipknot/Stone Sour), Adelitas Way, Saliva, and Alien Ant Farm.

Tracklisting:

"Unbreakable"

"Fire"

"Numbers"

"Dark Room"

"Sleepless Dream"

"Karma"

"Virus"

"Modus Operandi"

"Lost At Sea V.1"

"Lost As Sea V.2"

"Insignificant"

"Dreamless Sleep"

"Knights Of Desire"

"Unbreakable" video: