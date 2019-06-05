BRAVO DELTA Release “Fire” Video

Las Vegas American hard rock band Bravo Delta have released and inspiring video for their single "Fire" off of their first full length album Unbreakable that released on February 1st, 2019. The band has also announced tour dates that kick off on June 7th in Ogden, Utah at Kamikaze's. More dates to be announced.

"In writing the song ‘Fire’, I was inspired by many women I’ve had in my life that have had a passion, drive, or desire to overcome something. Whether it’s been abuse, sickness, chasing a dream, or whatever…these women had a ‘fire’….and weren’t going to let anyone or anything deter them from overcoming. I think all of us can relate at some point" says Brandon Davis.

He adds, "The concept and treatment for the video took a while for me to come up with, but I’m incredibly happy with what we produced. We wanted it to be an AA or NA meeting style setup, with women sharing their personal stories of positivity and overcoming. Knowing that could be a very vulnerable kind of thing, we were fortunate enough to find some amazing ladies that wanted to share. All shot on an iPhoneX at a Las Vegas location, the overall vibe, feeling, and emotion of the video translates so well…we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out."

Emerging out of a city known for its glitz and glamour comes a band brandishing an intelligent and artistic modern rock sound that is currently exploding onto the mainstream rock scene. Bravo Delta, a four-piece band from Las Vegas, has captured lightning in a bottle with their debut full length album Unbreakable with Eddie Trunk describing it as “a modern edge…right in the wheelhouse of what is happening now”. The first single and title track from the album has picked up steam and is currently charting on Active Rock charts with spins on rock radio stations all over the US.

Dates:

June

7 – Ogden, UT – Kamikaze’s

8 – Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway

11 – Iowa City, IA – Gabes

12 – West Dundee, IL – Rochaus

15 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

16 – Dallas, TX – Prophet Bar

18 – El Paso, TX – Rockin’ Cigar Bar

July

10 – Hermosa Beach, CA – Saint Rocke

12 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

August

6 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

8 – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge