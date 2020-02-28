Brazil's ARMORED DAWN Release New Single "Zombie Viking"; Music Video Streaming

Armored Dawn, the Brazilian Viking metal band from Sao Paulo has released its new single, “Zombie Viking”, from their upcoming album Viking Zombie (Deluxe Edition) via The Orchard/Sony.

Recorded in Sao Paulo, the album was produced by drummer Rodrigo Oliveira and bassist Heros Trench. The deluxe edition consists of 14 tracks, including three bonus tracks, “Skydiver Of The Light”, an unplugged version of “Ragnarok”, and a live version of “Animal Uncaged”.

The video for “Zombie Viking” can be viewed below.

Armored Dawn is comprised of vocalist Eduardo Parras, bassist Heros Trench, keyboardist Rafael Agostino, guitarist Timo Kaarkoski, drummer Rodrigo Oliveira and guitarist Tiago de Moura.

The band’s latest album, Viking Zombie, was released in October of 2019 to rave reviews. The album’s first two singles, “Ragnarok” and “Animal Uncaged”, both gained huge radio exposure in the US, peaking in the top 15 on the Mediabase Independent chart. In March, the band will be releasing Viking Zombie (Deluxe Edition) featuring three additional songs via The Orchard/Sony Music.

Viking Zombie (Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

“Ragnarok“

“Animal Uncaged“

“Zombie Viking“

“Fire And Flames“

“The Eye Of The Wolves“

“Face To Face“

“Drowning“

“Heads Are Rolling“

“Blood On Blood“

“Embrace The Silence“

“Rain On Fire“

“Skydiver Of The Light“ *

“Ragnarok“ (Unplugged) *

“Animal Uncaged“ (Live )*

* bonus tracks

“Zombie Viking” video:

"Ragnarok" video: