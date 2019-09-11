Brazil's ELECTRIC MOB Inks Deal With Frontiers Music Srl; Debut Album Due In 2020

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Electric Mob, a very gifted new young hard rock band from Curitiba, Brazil. The band is currently hard at work on their debut album for the label, which is expected to be released in 2020. For a taste of what's in store, check out their song and video, "Need To Rush", below.

Offering a sound that mixes the '70s rock influences of the incredible 25 year old singer Renan Zonta, the 80’s influences of 25 year old guitarist Ben Hur Auwarter, and a melting pot of '90s and contemporary hard rock from 27 year old bassist Yuri Elero and 25 year old drummer André Leister, Electric Mob caught the attention of Frontiers with their original songs that offer the aggression of contemporary hard rock giants while also showing a knowledge of the hard rock pillars of the '70s and '80s, that is uncommon in musicians of their age. Four hungry and very talented musicians, with the rock 'n roll attitude to offer explosive performances that sound like a sonic punch in the face, mixing a heavy sound with a distinct groove. Think Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses mixed with Audioslave and a bluesy touch on top, and you are getting close to the band's sound. In other words, Electric Mob showcases the best of the past, present, and future of rock.

The band says, "There isn’t anything like being able to contribute to the world of hard rock music and we are sure that we couldn’t be in a better place to do it than here with Frontiers. Doing what you love most is the greatest feeling ever and when heavy, mean, and dirty rock n roll is what you love, well... that’s the dream! We are really looking forward to releasing our debut album. All you rockers out there can expect something like a flying dropkick with both feet right in your chest! And for those who don’t know us yet, watch out, because we are coming!"

Renan Zonta is no stranger to rock fans in Brazil. He is one of the most acclaimed participants of all-time on the TV show The Voice Brazil, with more than 3 million views on YouTube for his various videos. His vocal abilities are simply stunning and this debut album will easily put him in the range of the new “vocal giants” and labelmates like Dino Jelusick of Animal Drive, Nathan James of Inglorious, and Ronnie Romero of The Ferrymen.