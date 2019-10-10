Brazil's LANDFALL Sign With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Brazil’s Landfall. Hailing from Curitiba, the band features former Auras singer Gui Oliver - a true dead ringer for the legendary Steve Perry. Landfall's sound can be described as falling between classic melodic rock a là Journey with some slightly heavier influences, such as classic era Dokken, White Lion, and Extreme.

“I’m really glad to be back with Frontiers with a new band and new songs in a new perspective. I believe this is my best album so far. I was really impressed when I met the band for the first time. They are truly amazing, gifted and very prepared to do this with me,” says Gui Oliver.

Landfall was originally started by drummer Felipe Souzza and guitarist Marcelo Gelbcke, who are childhood friends and have been playing together since they were about 15 years old. Some years later, bassist Thiago Forbeci joined up with them, adding new musical input and influences and the band decided to go in a new direction. They began writing their songs and creating their own music repertoire to work off of and it was during this period that they recorded a few albums together and performed several concerts around Brazil, including opening for acts like Glenn Hughes and Mike Vescera.

Joining forces together, Gui, Felipe, Marcelo and Thiago created Landfall (formerly known as W.I.L.D.), a blend of hard rock, melodic rock, and AOR.