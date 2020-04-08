Brazil's NERVOCHAOS Recruit Former VITAL REMAINS Singer BRIAN WERNER; Video

Brazilian death metal band, NervoChaos, will enter the studio in May to start recording their new album. The band is now a five-piece, having recruited singer Brian Werner (Ninety Three, ex-Vital Remains, ex-Monstrosity), and guitarist Woesley Johann (Victorizer, Goat Necropsy, ex-Krow).

Says Werner: "I am really excited to have this opportunity. We have all been friends for many years and have toured together in Europe and South America. I'm looking forward to spending a lot more time in Brazil and completing this new album. It's good to have the music fun again. I'm still working on the Ninety Three album with Tim Yeung and Matt DeVries, but when Edu called me about this I couldn't resist, we always talked about jamming together one day and that day has come. Time to kick some ass!"

Guitarist Woesley Johann states: “To have the opportunity to be part of this new chapter of NervoChaos is truly an honor for me! I always really liked the band's sound, the lyrics of all albums, and we also have toured together a few years ago and it was super cool! I will definitely deliver my best for the band and the fans! We are going to do great shows for everyone and this new record is going to be awesome!"

They team up with Luiz "Quinho" Parisi (guitar), Pedro Lemes (bass) and Edu Lane (drums). During May, NervoChaos will start recording their new album, the ninth of their career.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NervoChaos has postponed their Metal & Hardcore Union Brasil Tour, which was supposed to start next month and moved to March 2021 - all tour dates and other information will be announced soon.