Brazil’s ANGUERE To Tour South America In November / December

July 4, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal anguere

Brazil’s ANGUERE To Tour South America In November / December

São Paulo, Brazil-based band, Anguere, have announced an important step in their career, the closure of a South American tour for the months of November and December 2017. The official dates and places where the band will perform have not yet been revealed, but the whole confirmation was made by the agency No Class, performing serious work and excellent results for the bands who hire their services.

The band will take their thrash/hardcore sound to countries like Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and Brazil. More information, including tour dates and locations, will be announced soon.

Anguere is:

Thiago Soares - Vocal
Cleber Roccon - Guitar
Adriano R. Prado - Drums

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews