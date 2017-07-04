Brazil’s ANGUERE To Tour South America In November / December

São Paulo, Brazil-based band, Anguere, have announced an important step in their career, the closure of a South American tour for the months of November and December 2017. The official dates and places where the band will perform have not yet been revealed, but the whole confirmation was made by the agency No Class, performing serious work and excellent results for the bands who hire their services.

The band will take their thrash/hardcore sound to countries like Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and Brazil. More information, including tour dates and locations, will be announced soon.

Anguere is:

Thiago Soares - Vocal

Cleber Roccon - Guitar

Adriano R. Prado - Drums