Brazil’s BLACKFORCE Streaming “Downfall” Lyric Video
December 28, 2016, 3 minutes ago
Brazilian thrashers Blackforce have posted a new lyric video “Downfall” in support of their debut EP Slaves To Reality recorded, mixed and mastered at the band’s home studio and is available on Bandcamp, iTunes plus Google Play. The “Downfall” lyric video was edited by Marcelo Nespoli and is streaming below:
Lineup:
Glauber Pontes – bass
Alexandre Fernandes – drums
Caio Kattenbach – guitars
Matheus Leandro – guitars
Felipe Teixeira – vocals