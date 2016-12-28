Brazil’s BLACKFORCE Streaming “Downfall” Lyric Video

Brazilian thrashers Blackforce have posted a new lyric video “Downfall” in support of their debut EP Slaves To Reality recorded, mixed and mastered at the band’s home studio and is available on Bandcamp, iTunes plus Google Play. The “Downfall” lyric video was edited by Marcelo Nespoli and is streaming below:

Lineup:

Glauber Pontes – bass

Alexandre Fernandes – drums

Caio Kattenbach – guitars

Matheus Leandro – guitars

Felipe Teixeira – vocals