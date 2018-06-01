Brazil’s DROWNED Announce 7th Album

7th is the new album by Brazilian heavy/thrash/death metal band Drowned and will be released on June 15th via Greyhaze Records, under license from Brazil's Cogumelo Records. Two new singles from the album are now available.

The band's almost 20-year career is synthesized on the album's 11 tracks, which showcase a varied and unique style of heavy metal that recalls the different styles of bands like Amorphis, Nevermore, Anthrax and Bolt Thrower.

On 7th, which as the title implies is the band's seventh release, Drowned seeks new horizons, while preserving and refining the band's most treasured musical essence of traditional heavy metal songs built into a death/thrash metal twin-guitar attack. The musical onslaught serves as backdrop to lyrics that lay bare thoughts of sickened and deranged visions, injustice and gratuitous violence. In other words: notions that are unfortunately a reality of life in South America's biggest nation.

Tracklisting:

“The Bitter Art Of Detestation”

“Rage Before Some Hope”

“Toothless Messiah”

“Murder, Sex, Hate, And More…”

“Violent March Of Chaos”

“Damaged Wood Coffin”

“Elitist Heaven Ruled By Devil”

“Epidemic And God Selfishness”

“Timebomb Conscience”

“KRH317”

“Ministry Of National Inquisition”

“Rage Before Some Hope”:

“Murder, Sex, Hate, And More…”: