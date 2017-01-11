Brazil’s LIFE IN BLACK Streaming Debut Album Broken Ego

Brazil's Life In Black have released their debut album Broken Ego and it’s now streaming in full below:

Featuring nine tracks, Broken Ego was recorded and mixed at Sign of Sanity Studio in São Paulo plus mastered at the giant Absolute Master.

Life In Black recently announced their new lineup. The group now consists of veterans Daniel Monfil and Ricardo Oliveira along with debut guitarist Marcus Lara (formerly Temblor), bassist Marco Guerra (formerly Darkland) and drummer Richard Brandelik (formerly Lost Dogs and Shadows Of Dream).

Tracklisting:

“Inside The Mind”

“Thunder Hell”

“Spirit Of The Ruins”

“Suffering Souls”

“Useless Gold”

“Blood”

“Solitary”

“A Life In Black”

“Walking”