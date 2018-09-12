Brazil’s SLASHER Unveils “Experience” Single Artwork

Brazilian metallers Slasher have unveiled the cover artwork of their new single "Experience". The artistic production was signed off by the guitarists Lucas Aldi and Lúcio Nunes. The cover photo features the Brazilian model Jaqueline Sartorelli.

"Experience" was taken from the band's third full-length album, which is due mid-2019 as an independent release. The track was produced by Slasher and Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Dark Tranquillity, The Haunted) from the Antfarm Studio in Aarhus, Denmark.

Commented the guitarist Lucas Aldi: "The single ‘Experience’ is just a fragment from a bigger picture. We are working meticulously on a conceptual album focused in every detail... artwork, lyrics and compositions. This single uses elements such as the water, the purification and the metamorphosis. The eyes transmit the conviction of someone immersed on his/her own life, accepting who he/she is, the way he/she is. ‘Experience’ is all about acceptance of the I and the psychological evolution through traumas."

The group is about to complete the work of a new music video for this single and further details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.