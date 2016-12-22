Brazil’s WOSLOM Release “Underworld Of Aggression” Music Video

Brazilian thrashers, Woslom, have released a new music video for their fan favourite, “Underworld Of Aggression, off their latest album, A Near Life Experience, released earlier this year via Shinigami Records for Brazil and the rest of the world through Italian label, Punishment 18.

The video was recorded during the band’s European tour and captures behind the scenes in Germany, Russia and Switzerland, along with clips from Brazil’s Maximus Fest. The video was directed and edited by Diogo Alvino.

A Near Life Experience was recorded at Acustica Studios and mastered at Absolute Master. The cover was made by the artist Mario Lopez.

A Near Life Experience tracklisting:

“Underworld Of Aggression”

“A Near Life Experience”

“Brokenbones”

“Lapses Of Sin”

“Redemption”

“Unleash Your Violence”

“Lords Of War”

“Total Speed Thrash”

“Thrasher’s Return” (Bywar cover)

(Photo - Edu Lawless)