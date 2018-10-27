Breakfast In Greece With FIREWIND's GUS G. ; Video

Director Panagiotis Kountouras visits Firewind guitarist Gus G. at his home to help him set up his new filming kit and brings the former Ozzy Osbourne axe bougatsa (a Greek breakfast pastry). Along with a brief tour of his home, Gus G. introduces fans to the new addition to his family, the cat Leon.

Gus G. recently released the new single, "Force Majeure", featuring shredder Vinnie Moore.

Get the single here, and watch a video for the song below: