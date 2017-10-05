BRENDON SMALL Offers Guitar Lesson For Galaktikon II: Become The Storm Album Track “Icarus Six Sixty Six”; Video

In this new video from Guitar World, Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small shows you how to play a killer riff from the song "Icarus Six Sixty Six”, featured on his brand new, high-stakes intergalactic extreme rock/metal album, Galaktikon II: Become The Storm, out now via Megaforce Records/MRI.

Orders for Galaktikon II: Become The Storm, in all digital and physical formats (including vinyl/picture disc), are available now at the links below.

Galaktikon II: Become The Stormfollows the space-age theme of 2012's original Galaktikon album, with a conceptual storyline and a heavier, darker, more brutal sound.In addition to Brendon Small and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Ulrich Wild (who also worked on the Dethklok albums), Galaktikon II: Become The Storm features the distinct rhythmic powers of drum legend Gene Hoglan (Testament, Death, Dark Angel) and bassist extraordinaire Bryan Beller (The Aristocrats, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai). With uncapped time and creativity on their side, the aforementioned artists have created a heavy metal opus that Dethklok fanatics will covet and newcomers to the world of Brendon Small will add to the top of their playlists.

Galaktikon II: Become The Storm digital/CD tracklisting:

“Some Days Are For Dying”

“Icarus Six Sixty Six”

“The Agenda”

“The Ocean Galaktik”

“My Name Is Murder”

“Become The Storm”

“Nightmare”

“Could This Be The End”

“To Kill A God”

“Exitus”

“Rebuilding A Planet”

