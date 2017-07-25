Brendon Small’s GALAKTIKON - “To Kill A God” Virtual Track Teaser Streaming

Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small will release his brand new, high-stakes intergalactic extreme rock/metal album, Galaktikon II: Become The Storm, on August 25th via Megaforce Records/MRI. Today, fans can sample a teaser of a new track, "To Kill A God”, available for streaming below. You can also hear a full track, "My Name Is Murder”.

Pre-orders for Galaktikon II: Become The Storm, in all digital and physical formats (including vinyl/picture disc), are available now at the links below. "My Name Is Murder" is available as an instant grat download when you pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. In addition, another new track, "Nightmare”, is available via iTunes/Amazon, only as an instant grat with pre-order.

Galaktikon II: Become The Storm pre-orders:

- Digital - iTunes

- Digital - Amazon

- Physical CD

- Original Vinyl

- Picture Disc Vinyl

Galaktikon II: Become The Stormfollows the space-age theme of 2012's original Galaktikon album, with a conceptual storyline and a heavier, darker, more brutal sound.In addition to Brendon Small and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Ulrich Wild (who also worked on the Dethklok albums), Galaktikon II: Become The Storm features the distinct rhythmic powers of drum legend Gene Hoglan (Testament, Death, Dark Angel) and bassist extraordinaire Bryan Beller (The Aristocrats, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai). With uncapped time and creativity on their side, the aforementioned artists have created a heavy metal opus that Dethklok fanatics will covet and newcomers to the world of Brendon Small will add to the top of their playlists.

Galaktikon II: Become The Storm digital/CD tracklisting:

“Some Days Are For Dying”

“Icarus Six Sixty Six”

“The Agenda”

“The Ocean Galaktik”

“My Name Is Murder”

“Become The Storm”

“Nightmare”

“Could This Be The End”

“To Kill A God”

“Exitus”

“Rebuilding A Planet”

“To Kill A God” track teaser:

“My Name Is Murder”:

New York tri-state area fans, take note! From from July 31st - August 4th, BrendonSmall will put on Brendon Small's Galaktikon Guitar Camp, at The Paul Green Rock Academy in Saugerties, NY (1293 Route 212, a 20 minute drive from Woodstock). Join Small for a week-long guitar intensive where he will cover technique, recording, theory and developing your own voice on the instrument. Included with every package is a one on one guitar lesson with Small himself. Daily times and pricing can be found here.

Next, on Monday, August 7th, Brendon Small will take part in "An Evening of Conversation And Music With Brendon Small", presented by BackStory Events and Guitar World Magazine, at Saint Vitus (1120 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn). The event begins at 6:30 PM and is 21+. Brendon Small will take part in a long-form interview with metal gurus Arty Shepherd and Ron Grimaldi (owners of Saint Vitus), an opportunity for audience questions, a short performance and a meet and greet. The event will be also be livestreamed by Guitar World Magazine. Want to be there in the flesh? Get your tickets here.

Finally, on August 8th, Small will appear at Forbidden Planet NYC (832 Broadway, New York, NY) to take part in a signing of his new comic book, Albatross Funnybooks' Galaktikon - a six-issue series of comic books written by Small and five-time Eisner Award winner/Albatross founder Eric Powell out August 2nd. The event begins at 6 PM and limited edition Galakitkon patches and album pre-orders will be available for purchase.