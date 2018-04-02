BRENT MUSCAT And THE SAINTS OF LAS VEGAS Release New Single "Rock N Roll Groupie"

The Saints Of Las Vegas - spear-headed by former Faster Pussycat guitarist Brent Muscat - have released their third single, "Rock N Roll Groupie". The song has an up-beat, Ramones-type feel to it.

"I sing lead vocals on this one, which is kind of a miracle," says Muscat. "In 2005, my doctor said after my cancer surgery, I would never be able to sing again. It was some hard work and a lot of practice with tongue twisters to get in shape; I think I proved him wrong."

Listen to "Rock N Roll Groupie" now at CD Baby or Spotify.

Check out a lyric video for the second single from The Saints Of Las Vegas, "Panic Room".

"Panic Room" is the follow-up to "Tomeka", the band's debut track, now available digitally on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby, and Spotify.

Until The Saints Of Las Vegas embark upon their initial North American tour in late summer / early fall, the band is still playing frequently in Vegas. “People can see us. All they have to do is go to The Saints Of Las Vegas on Facebook, you’ll see all of our dates there," says Muscat.

"We’re playing Virgil’s BBQ, its great. We’re playing another place that’s really awesome and romantic, very fun to dance, called The Blue Martini; it’s off the lower south end of The Strip. Then we’re going to be playing outside the T-Mobile Arena prior to every Golden Knights home game, and in front of the New York New York hotel on the Brooklyn Bridge. We’ll do some Faster Pussycat songs for people, and I was in L.A. Guns for a while (2000, 2002 – 2003). I played with (original Guns N’ Roses drummer) Steven Adler, I have so much to reach back into, so much history. I can play a lot of that live, along with the new songs.”