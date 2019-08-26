BRET MICHAELS Announces Hometown Heroes Tour With NIGHT RANGER, LITA FORD, FIREHOUSE And More

Music icon, reality TV star and life-long Type 1 Diabetic, Bret Michaels, is extending his Unbroken World Tour to include a series of Hometown Heroes special event concerts, kicking off November 6 in Casper, Wyoming at the Casper Event Center Arena. He's bringing a multi-genre combo of different artists to each town in celebration of Veteran's Day and to kick off the holiday season.

The Poison frontman (whose shows have been described as "full-on fan engaged events") will be joined by rock/pop acts Night Ranger, Lita Ford, Firehouse, with country superstars Joe Nichols and Joe Diffie making special appearances at select shows.

"These shows will be a night of nothing but hits, and I am honored to be headlining these amazing shows in these incredible cities, with such awesome performers. I promise, as always, I will give 1000% on stage playing all the hits through the span of my career from Poison to Rock Of Love, Life As I Know It and The Apprentice, and I will bring one of the largest thrusts (stage extension) anyone's ever seen. That gives me the opportunity to be closer to, more engaged and basically one with the fans. This is much more than a concert... It's a musical event honoring hometown heroes." - Bret Michaels

Beyond the music, each concert - headlined by Michaels, the son of a veteran - will raise awareness and funds for local charities while honoring local "heroes" (local active military, veterans, teachers, first responders and fans) as the nation celebrates Veteran's Day.

"While on tour, every night I bring local heroes up on-stage to honor them during the show and we'll continue to do so at these shows. It's important to me that we recognize veterans, first responders, teachers and people who are making a difference in their communities. My Dad (who recently passed away) was an amazing father and friend. He was a veteran and a role model to his community, he received military honours at his service that was witnessed by family members and friends at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. He taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and to face adversity, pick yourself up and get back at it when life challenges you."

Produced by Red Rock Productions who've partnered with Michaels (whose charitable donations in every city he performs in have become well-known), the multi-city tour launches November 6 in Casper, Wyoming before heading to Sioux City, IA (November 8), Cedar Rapids, IA (November 9) Independence, MO (November 10), and November 11 in Park City, KS. Designed in the tradition of a "nothing but a good time big rock show," which Michaels and his band Poison helped bring to the forefront of pop culture, each night of the tour will be a unforgettable party, from the music, vibe and the atmosphere, to the maximum production, (including dynamic lighting and pyro throughout).

The unique billings on each show will result in once-in-a-lifetime and never-before-seen collaborations between the acts. There will also be opportunities for up close and personal VIP concert experiences as well as some special fan surprises through the night. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday August 30 at 10 AM (local time); special pre-sales go from Wednesday August 28 at 10 AM through Friday August 30 at 12 midnight (local time).



A portion of the proceeds from each show will go to regional chapters of the JDRF (the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes [T1D] research) and additional local charities including:

* Casper, WY: JDRF - Rocky Mountain Chapter, Casper Humane Society, Casper Police Department K9 Unit, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association



* Sioux City, IA: JDRF - Greater Iowa Chapter, Siouxland Humane Society, Sioux City Police Department K9 Unit, Support Siouxland Vets



* Cedar Rapids, IA: JDRF - Eastern Iowa Chapter, Last Hope Animal Shelter, Cedar Rapids PD Freedom Foundation



* Independence, MO: JDRF - Kansas City Chapter, Independence Animal Services, Independence Police Department K9 Unit, Veterans Community Project



* Park City, KS: JDRF - Kansas City Chapter, Caring Hands Humane Society, Wichita Police Department K9 Unit,

Tour dates:



November

6 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center **

8 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center ×

9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center ×

10 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena +

11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena ×

** - Night Ranger, Firehouse with Joe Nichols

× - Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Nichols

+ - Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Diffie