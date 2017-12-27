BRET MICHAELS Announces New Year's Eve StageIt Performance / Q&A; Video Message Streaming

Wether you are staying in or going out this New Year’s Eve, let Bret Michaels help you get the party started. Bret will be doing a special StageIt performance and answering your questions at 10 PM, EST on December 31st. Find a video message below.

Says Team Bret: "As with all Bret’s previous StageIt performances there will be great prizes and songs that you have never seen him perform. Bret has raised more money this year than any other year with his Life Rocks Foundation and we want to go out even bigger. All money from this StageIt shows goes into Bret’s Life Rocks Foundation and right back into other charities including, but not limited to those supporting such initiatives as Hurricane Harvey relief, veteran charities, animal rescue organizations and research for the cure for diabetes.

"LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE, IT WILL SELL OUT. Get your tickets here.

"Highest bidder gets the guitar Bret is playing on this show. Second highest bidder gets the hat Bret wears during the show. Third highest bidder gets the shirt he is wearing during the show. All three winners will receive a free meet and greet for them and a guest at any upcoming Bret Michaels solo show."