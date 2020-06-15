BRET MICHAELS BAND Performs "Your Mama Don't Dance" For Music Monday; Video

Bret Michaels has released the video below, in which he and his band perform "Your Mama Don't Dance", featured on Poison's 1988 album Open Up And Say... Ahh!, and originally released by Loggins And Messina in 1972.

Michaels has reinvented the autobiographical blueprint with the game-changing release of his first book, entitled Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, available now exclusively at ShopBretMichaels.com.