BRET MICHAELS Discusses Current State Of Country Music And What It Means To Him (Video)

Michaels recently guested on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation and revealed to host Eddie Trunk that Poison will return in 2020.

Michaels recently guested on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation and revealed to host Eddie Trunk that Poison will return in 2020.

"One thousand percent," says Michaels. "Next year, all of us back out, and we're gonna make it unbelievable. I never do anything 'instead of.' It's not like I've gotta leave Poison to do solo or vice versa; I just make it all work in tandem, and next year, we're already talking about where to kick it off, where to start, and we're gonna make it an incredible tour, and then mix that with the solo dates. It's gonna just continue. 'Cause at this point, this is what I not only love to do, it's what I live and do. This is what I love to do, is be out on the road making music, and Poison is gonna bring, again, an awesome show next year."

Bret continues: "We're gonna put a new look together. Hopefully... hopefully a song or two. Even if we just get one good song together. I said, 'Guys, let's just write one awesome, kick-ass, modern day, now, today, a 'Nothin' But A Good Time', a modern day 'Talk Dirty To Me', a 'Ride The Wind'. Let's just go in there and write one kick-ass song and let's just take it out on the road with all the hits and have a great time'."

Earlier this month, Michaels released an official video for his new single, "Unbroken", which was co-written with his 13-year-old daughter, Jorja Bleu. As he says in the introduction, the song is about mental and physical strength over adversity.

It’s not every day that a rock musician - let alone Bret Michaels, best known as the bandanna-clad frontman of the ’80s rock band Poison - talks about finding “balance.” But for Michaels, who has type 1 diabetes, finding that balance can be a matter of life and death.

“Diabetes is a very complicated disease,” Michaels tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “When you’re diabetic, there’s this everyday balance. The pancreas is no longer secreting the amount of insulin you need to cover the food intake, your carb intake. This is an incurable disease. You treat it with medication and with doing the right thing to stay healthy.”

The 55-year-old singer has been coping with the disease for most of his life. At 6 years old, Michaels blood sugar levels were running “incredibly high,” although no one knew it at the time. His parents, worried about their son’s health, took him to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. “At that point, I was severely going into ketoacidosis, which … your body at that point is starting to shut down,” he says.

Michaels, who has been getting daily insulin shots since then, remembers being the only kid in his Pennsylvania school who had diabetes. “I remember having low blood sugar and passing out,” Michaels recalls. Some parents at Michaels’s school mistakenly believed at the time that diabetes was contagious and didn’t allow their kids around him. “I just wanted to be a normal kid,” he says.

