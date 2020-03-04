BRET MICHAELS Discusses Possible New POISON Music – “I Think One Song Is Gonna Be Great”

Speaking to Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Bret Michaels was asked about the possibility of writing and releasing new Poison music ahead of the band’s summer tour with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

Michaels says, “I think one song is gonna be great. I think we will, for sure. I know Rikki (Rockett, drums) and I have; we've exchanged ideas. If you're asking me, I'd just like to do an incredible, just kick-ass, and when I say this, I mean a new version, but that feel of that 'Nothin' But A Good Time', that 'Talk Dirty To Me'. "Just a great rock song, just something that is a lot of fun to write, but with a big-hook chorus. Just to write a song like that would be incredible, even if it's just one to start it and go in there and have a great time doing it."

In other news, The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, will be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

"There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums," says Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

"Since we first discussed this tour I have been putting out great vibes for this tour to happen with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett. I am excited and if I wasn’t on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind blowing energy and all big hits. It truly takes a village and I have to say a big thank you to all of our fans, friends in the media and Live Nation for keeping the rockin’ world going round as I love Leppard, Crüe, Joan and all our awesome fans. I can’t wait to hit the road this summer with Poison."

