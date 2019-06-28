BRET MICHAELS Donates $10,000 To Charity In Support Of 1 Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome

According to a repoort by the Nashville Tennessean, Poison frontman Bret Michaels has donated $10,000 to charity in support of a 1 year-old girl with Down syndrome.

Vanderbilt pitcher Tyler Brown sat in the locker at the end of the clubhouse at TD Ameritrade Park, gazing at his teammates and taking in every moment of a national championship celebration. Late Wednesday night, Brown did not yet know that rock star Bret Michaels had pledged to donate $10,000 to charity on behalf of Brown's 1-year-old daughter, who has Down syndrome and had overcome two heart surgeries.

But Brown already knew his daughter, Isabella, had received the best medical news of her young life. He was told that earlier in the College World Series and was eager to share it after the big win.

“We just got word that she’s not going to have surgery again for a long time,” Brown said. “She’s doing so good. It was really inspiring. A lot of light came through.”

Brown’s extraordinary story of perseverance was a topic throughout the NCAA Tournament. His mother died of cancer when he was 13 years old. He was estranged from his father. He was adopted as a teenager. He suffered a serious injury to his pitching arm. And his daughter was born last year with Down syndrome and a life-threatening heart condition.

After Vanderbilt’s win, Michaels, the frontman for the band Poison, congratulated the Commodores via his verified Twitter account and made a pledge to Brown. He tweeted, “I’m offering a $10,000 donation to a charity of (Brown’s) choice in his daughter’s name living with Down syndrome. You are #Unbroken!”

Brown's daughter was mentioned several times during the ESPN broadcast. Michaels added that the donation would come from his Life Rocks Foundation, which gives to various charities, including those that help children.

