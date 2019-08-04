BRET MICHAELS' Father Passes - "He Was A Dreamer, He Was My Warrior, My Friend..."

It was reported on August 1st that Bret Michaels’ father, Wally Sychak, had suffered cardiac arrest. After being rushed to the emergency room and being resuscitated twice today, he was put on a ventilator and kept alive by life support. sadly, Mr. Sychak passed away today (August 4th). Michaels posted the following message on his official website:

"This morning my Dad passed away. He was a great guy and loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer and long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend and most important my Dad. After being resuscitated five times the doctor said he has never seen anyone in my Dad's serious condition fight like he did.

Dad, you said be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart & soul hurts so bad at the moment…so bad. I miss you already, we all do. I love you always, Dad, & I will see you one day on the other side."

Mr. Sychak was a veteran, a fighter and survivor whom Bret rushed to be by his side and will be with him through this difficult time. It happened just 48 hours after Bret had spent the week with his father who recently joined his son at his record breaking performance in Sunbury, Pennsylvania at Spyglass Ampitheater.

The promoters for the sold out Bret Michaels shows this weekend have announced the immediate rescheduling (not cancellation) of the following Bret Michaels shows:

Friday August 2nd at Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida for the annual Velvet Sessions performance. Rescheduled date will now be Friday August 23rd.

Saturday August 3rd at the Old Town Amphitheatre in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Rescheduled date will now be Saturday August 24th.

All current tickets will be honored.

Condolences to Michaels and his family from BraveWords at this sad and difficult time.