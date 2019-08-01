BRET MICHAELS' Father Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Two Shows Postponed

Bret Michaels’ father Wally Sychak, has suffered cardiac arrest. After being rushed to the emergency room and being resuscitated twice today (August 1st), he is currently on a ventilator and is being kept alive by life support.

Wally is a veteran, a fighter and survivor whom Bret rushed to be by his side and will be with him through this difficult time.

This happened just 48 hours after Bret had spent the week with his father who recently joined his son at his record breaking performance in Sunbury, Pennsylvania at Spyglass Ampitheater.

The promoters for the sold out Bret Michaels shows this weekend have announced the immediate rescheduling (not cancellation) of the following Bret Michaels shows:

Friday August 2nd at Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida for the annual Velvet Sessions performance. Rescheduled date will now be Friday August 23rd.

Saturday August 3rd at the Old Town Amphitheatre in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Rescheduled date will now be Saturday August 24th.

All current tickets will be honored.