BRET MICHAELS' "Hometown Heroes Tour" To Honor Hometown Heroes In Each City Via Local Radio Station Nominations

Music icon, reality TV star and life-long Type 1 Diabetic, Bret Michaels, is extending his Unbroken World Tour to include a series of Hometown Heroes special event concerts.

On each of the Hometown Heroes Tour dates, the tour has partnered with radio stations in each market for a contest to recognize local heroes. Heroes can be anyone who makes a difference in the lives of the communities they serve or in recognition of a heroic act. Members of the community can nominate local heroes including police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and first responders, emergency room doctors and nurses, teachers, active service military and veterans. They can also nominate "forgotten" heroes including the people who provide service at local shelters and food banks, utility workers who keep water, power and gas on, often working in dangerous conditions and even the school crossing guards who protect children on a daily basis.

From these nominations, radio stations from each show will select five winners at random from all the local entries. Each winner will receive:



- 2 P-1 tickets

- 1 gift bag

- The hero will be brought on stage to be recognized prior to Bret's set

- A photo of them onstage in front of the community

- A group photo with Bret and the winners, as well as local radio personalities

Here are the links to submit nominations for each show:

Casper, WY

My Country 95.5

Sioux City, IA

Classic Rock 99.5

Cedar Rapids, IA

94.1 KRNA Classic Rock

KDAT

Independence, MO

KQRC - The Rock FM

KFKF - Country 94.1

KCFX - The Fox

Park City, KS

T95 - The Rock Station

104.5 The Fox

Produced by Red Rock Productions who've partnered with Michaels (whose charitable donations in every city he performs in have become well-known), the multi-city tour launches November 6 in Casper, Wyoming before heading to Sioux City, IA (November 8), Cedar Rapids, IA (November 9) Independence, MO (November 10), and November 11 in Park City, KS. Designed in the tradition of a "nothing but a good time big rock show," which Michaels and his band Poison helped bring to the forefront of pop culture, each night of the tour will be a unforgettable party, from the music, vibe and the atmosphere, to the maximum production, (including dynamic lighting and pyro throughout).

The unique billings on each show will result in once-in-a-lifetime and never-before-seen collaborations between the acts.

Bret''s bringing a multi genre combo of different artists to each town in celebration of Veteran's Day and to kick off the holiday season. The Poison frontman (whose shows have been described as "full-on fan engaged events") will be joined by rock/pop acts Night Ranger, Lita Ford, and Firehouse with country superstars Joe Nichols,and Joe Diffie making special appearances at select shows.

Tour dates:

November

6 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center **

8 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center ×

9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center ×

10 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena +

11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena ×

** - Night Ranger, Firehouse with Joe Nichols

× - Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Nichols

+ - Night Ranger, Lita Ford with Joe Diffie