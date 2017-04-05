BRET MICHAELS Kicks Off Arizona Bike Week Tonight

Poison frontman Bret Michaels will kick off Arizona Bike Week with a mega concert at WestWorld in Scottsdale tonight, in which he will be honoring local veterans both on stage and with a donation.

Michaels, a son of a veteran, is an Arizona resident. He is an avid biker, both street & dirt. Michaels states, “It is an honor to kick off Arizona Bike Week and I promise I will be bringing a great party vibe and be playing all the Poison and solo hits. To me, a day of good music, good people and good riding is great for the soul”.

Michaels, who took his solo band to forward operating bases in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait to play for the men and women of our armed forces, will be honoring local veterans and bringing them on stage during his performance at Arizona Bike Week. Having come from a family of veterans, some who received purple hearts and some killed in action, Michaels says, “I cannot thank these men and women enough for their patriotism, personal sacrifice and the freedom we all get to enjoy. I intend to throw a huge party during my bike week performance and awesome concert, that everyone can enjoy & I look forward to seeing you all there.” In addition to the huge party Michaels says he is bringing, organizers of Arizona Bike Week say that Michaels has committed to making a donation to the Veterans Charity on site at the event.

Arizona Bike week is held at WestWorld in Scottsdale. Michaels’ opening night performance takes place tonight at 9 PM.