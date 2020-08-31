BRET MICHAELS Lists California Home At $4.4 Million

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has put his home in Westlake Village, Southern California up for sale.

According to Neal J. Leitereg of The Los Angeles Times, Michaels, who is listing the house for $4.495 million, said he was planning to move back to his old neighborhood of Calabasas and was eager to start a new home project.

“I love the Calabasas and Westlake Village areas,” Michaels said. “I’m at this point in my life where enjoying some of the views and developing a new property is going to be great.”

The Mediterranean villa, built in 1989, was created to be a comfortable family home, but it’s not without stage presence. A two-story entry, with a grand piano and a sweeping staircase lined with leopard-print carpet, sets the stage for the two-story house. Farther inside, subdued hues and family photos mix with standard rock ‘n’ roll accoutrements: signature guitars, framed posters, music awards and scores of gold and platinum records.

Gray-hued built-ins stand out in the step-down living room and office, and a similarly styled game/billiards room sits off the foyer. The family room — what Michaels refers to as his “rock-star party room” — is outfitted with a wine cellar, a fireplace and a massive wrap-around wet bar.

A center-island kitchen, a breakfast room, a large gym, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms also lie within some 6,700 square feet.

Outside, Michaels remade the grounds in keeping with his active lifestyle. “I like outdoor living, without a doubt,” he said. “If you want to skateboard, if you want to swim, if you want to play basketball — it’s like a living compound and playground.”

Other perks of the roughly three-acre property include a stone dining pavilion with an outdoor fireplace, a resort-style swimming pool, and lawn that seems to stretch for days. Towering palms, mature trees and formal landscaping keep the estate largely concealed from its neighbors and the street.

"There are whole areas where you can just disappear," Michaels said.