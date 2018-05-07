BRET MICHAELS Live From The Living Room - "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", "Nothing To Lose" Videos Posted

Poison's Bret Michaels recently launched his new Live From The Living Room video series. In the new clips below, Bret performs "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Nothing To Lose":

Watch more videos from the series below:

Music fans wanting a little variety with their summer tour package will get that very thing with the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour. Iconic rock band Poison, with all original members, will be joined by Cheap Trick and Pop Evil on its trek across North America this summer. The tour is set to launch May 18th in Irvine, CA at Five Points Amphitheatre. A video trailer can be found below.

The bands are fired up to make the journey across the US and Canada together. Bret Michaels, Poison lead singer and noted philanthropist says, “The all original Poison is headlining again this summer. It’s going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high energy rock and roll good times. I promise this will be awesome. My friends Cheap Trick and Pop Evil will be joining us as well as some special guests on select dates. Again, I know all the bands with all the hits will be giving 1000%!!! Over the last years, Poison has got to co-headline with some great bands: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few, but I promise again, C.C., Bobby, Rikki and myself together will bring NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME!!!”

“Poison is a just great American rock and roll band,” declares Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts, Live Nation. “Along with Cheap Trick, this show is going to be Nothing But A Good Time - The Full Tilt Party of the Summer. Poison and Cheap Trick always deliver the goods.”

Check out the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour at any of the stops listed below.

May

18 - Irvine, CA - Five Points Amphitheatre

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint *

20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort *

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

25 - Kansas City, KS - Sprint Center

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

June

2 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Pavilion at Irving Music Factory *

3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

5 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre *

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre *

9 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

12 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheatre

14 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

19 - Toronto, ON - The Budweiser Stage

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach *

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

* Poison, Cheap Trick, to be announced